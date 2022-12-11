U.S. southern border is ‘secure’? Alejandro Mayorkas champions fake reality

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau

Alejandro Mayorkas, the 63-year-old Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the United States, maintains a stone face as he asserts that “Yes, the southern border of the United States is secure.”

“We are working day-in and day-out to enhance that security,” he told Rep. Daniel Bishop during a recent congressional hearing. The North Carolina Republican advised Mayorkas that he is a sure-fire candidate for impeachment in the coming year.

Speaking with noticeable pride and aplomb, the shiny-headed and slow-speaking Cuban- born Mayorkas told a congressional committee that, in addition to providing security at the Tex-Mexican border, we have scrubbed the word “alien” from all Homeland Security and government paperwork.

Immigrants, he said, are now referred to as “non-citizens.” Canceling of the word “alien,” he explained, was done in an effort to demonstrate our respect for the new residents.

In the nearly two full years of the Biden and Mayorkas leadership, some 2.4 million aliens or “non citizens” have taken up residence in the United States. In the ranks of the “non-citizens” are criminals and drug pushers who have brought huge amounts of fentanyl, heroin and other illegal narcotics onto American shores. Fentanyl deaths in the USA have hit a staggering number, as constitutional mandates are being ignored.

After fording the Rio Grande and dodging agents on horseback, or sneaking in through dense bushes and around rocks, and after being driven to the border by Mexican cartels, the interlopers are put up in upscale hotels and army barracks, and subsequently bused or flown to requested destinations in various states — all at government expense.

Abortions are arranged for pregnant women desiring them. Others wishing to keep their babies are taken to hospitals for deliveries. Newborns immediately become American citizens, and are given shelter and all necessary care. Parents and relatives of the new citizen are tethered to the infant, and government assistance is provided to the burgeoning families.

No question but that Mayorkas takes his cues from President Biden who appointed him to head Homeland Security and to be his mastermind over its 340,000 employees, and the nation’s borders; and to be on guard in detecting foreign and domestic threats.

President Biden recently visited the border state of Arizona, but told reporters that he saw no reason to take a first hand look at the roaring border waters of the Rio Grande river as thousands pour daily on to American soil. Asked why he has never visited the busy border to see for himself what is going on there, the stuttering and bumbling president was dismissive of the idea. “Other things are more important,” he responded.

An Arizona sheriff commented that Biden’s conduct was a disgrace, noting that recently it has been calculated that 18,000 immigrants are entering the USA on a daily basis.

Mayorkas’ under-oath testimony before Congress is incredible. Politics aside, is he operating under a Biden-induced fog, or is he simply obtuse and incompetent? Or is he just a complete liar?

Does he meet with the president who appointed him, and do they chat about the Homeland Security department’s mission, or do they just lick their ice cream cones and discuss climate change.

In the November midterm elections, Republicans became the majority in the People’s House in Congress, while Democrats retained their control of the Senate.

Kevin McCarthy, a California congressman with the GOP, is slated to become the speaker of the 435 member House of Representatives and he has given notice that removing Mayorkas from office via an impeachment is on his to-do list.

“I’m calling on Secretary Mayorkas to resign,” McCarthy said at an appearance in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 22. “He cannot and must not remain in that position. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure” for impeachment action.

Mayorkas has been a go-to Democrat for many years, having served as a United States attorney from California under President Clinton; and Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, and deputy director of Homeland Security under President Obama. He came to America with his parents after the Cuban revolution. He is a graduate of the Loyola law school in Los Angeles.

In September of last year, Mayorkas pushed the idea of creating a “Disinformation Working Group,” which would assist the department in banning rhetoric which it judged to be improper and threatening to the United States. The plan was said to please President Biden. Nevertheless, three weeks after the proposal went public, it was identified as a “violation of free speech” and quietly scrapped.

In 2021, Mayorkas promoted the allegation that border agents on horseback had whipped Haitians crossing the Rio Grande while trying to climb onto the American shore. President Biden promised that the cruel agents “will pay” for their “outrageous” conduct. Following a ten month investigation, the agents were cleared of misconduct after it was determined that the horse riders were simply maneuvering in the water using the reins on their horses.

Though cleared of all wrongdoing, Mayorkas had the agents disciplined finding that they had used “harsh rhetoric,” in deterring entry into the United States. Mayorkas’ department found that use of the rhetoric constituted “unnecessary force” and merited punishment. The non citizens were offended, according to the Homeland report, because a horsemen told a Haitian that “he should go back to his ‘shit’ of a country.”

One observer of how “non citizens” are being treated to luxuries which most Americans cannot afford to pay for, has noted that it is kind of an incentive to leave the country, sneak back in and take the gifts. For sure, there would be no worry of ever getting caught.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.