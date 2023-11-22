U.S. soldier gets the bill for equipment he was ordered to leave behind in Afghanistan

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2023

A former soldier in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division has, courtesy of Team Biden, been billed for more than $3,500 worth of equipment he says he was ordered to abandon when Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Brock Michael, who recently concluded his four-year active duty, said in a TikTok video during his gear turn-in day, a standard procedure for departing military personnel, that he was reluctant to leave the equipment behind but was told it would be OK and that “we’ll catch you on the back end.”

The charges, totaling $3,561, came as a shock to the soldier.

“The government is so stinkin’ backwards right now man,” the soldier says. “This administration’s last priority is the American people -and inside of the American people, their last priority is their soldiers, their Marines, their airmen, their Navy. So messed up, man. I thought today was going to be bittersweet getting out, but I’m just so happy to separate. I’m very, very excited to stop serving my government and just getting started serving my country. Sad.”

WorldTribune.com, reported in April 2022 that Team Biden essentially handed over to the Taliban 208 planes and helicopters; 75,898 vehicles; and 599,690 weapons, according to GAO numbers that were available before Team Biden ordered the data removed from federal websites.

Thousands of night-vision goggles, surveillance drones, and communication devices also went to the Taliban.

The U.S. air power now controlled by the Taliban makes them No. 26 in the world in military aircraft strength. It includes:

• 110 helicopters

• 60 transport/cargo planes

• 20 light attack planes

• 18 intelligence/surveillance planes

Footage of Taliban fighters patrolling in U.S. humvees has made the rounds on social media. Vehicles gifted by Team Biden include:

• 42,604 tactical vehicles

• 22,174 humvees

• 8,998 medium tactical vehicles

• 1,005 recovery vehicles

• 928 mine-resistant vehicles

• 189 armored tanks

The nearly 600,000 U.S. weapons now in the hands of the Taliban include:

• 358,530 rifles

• 126,295 pistols

• 64,363 machine guns

• 25,327 grenade launchers

• 12,692 shotguns

• 9,877 RPGs

• 2,606 howitzers

Wow! Soldier leaving the army blasts the Biden admin and the state of the military. Claims he’s being charged close to $4,000 for gear he was INSTRUCTED to leave in Afghanistan during Biden’s disastrous withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/bzfjYd21EN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2023

