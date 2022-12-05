U.S. scientist who worked with Wuhan lab: ‘We were just handing them bioweapon technology’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2022

Dr Andrew Huff, an epidemiologist who worked closely with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, said in his new book “The Truth About Wuhan” that Covid was a manmade virus and that U.S. government shared blame for the pandemic due to its funding of coronaviruses in China.

Huff, an army veteran from Michigan, worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016 and focused on the classified side of the research program as a U.S. government scientist.

“China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent,” Huff wrote.

“I was terrified by what I saw,” Hufff told the Sun which is publishing excerpts of his book. “We were just handing them bioweapon technology.”

Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two-plus years ago.

The lab has from early 2020 been at the center of debates about the origins of COVID, with Chinese officials vehemently denying that the virus leaked from the site.

“Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said in his book, which was exclusively excerpted in the newspaper.

EcoHealth Alliance has been studying different coronaviruses in bats for more than a decade with funding from the National Institutes of Health, and had forged close ties to the Wuhan lab.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the World Health Organization, confided to a European politician his fears that the virus escaped from the lab in “a catastrophic accident” in 2019, according to a report in the Daily Mail earlier this year.

