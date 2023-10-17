U.S. housing 2023: Half to two-thirds of income to own a house in most cities

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2023
The housing market is broken with no end in sight, an analyst said in an Oct. 15 social media post.
Unaffordable housing hits a record high. Even worse than 2006 — just before the Global Financial Crisis.
In US cities it now takes between half and two-thirds of income to own a house. In San Francisco it’s 84% 🤯
Washington’s trillions broke housing. With no end in sight. pic.twitter.com/lDQV5KSXdN
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) October 15, 2023
