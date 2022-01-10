Two years too late: The truth about Covid statistics is going mainstream

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2022

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has just admitted it: “The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four co-morbidities. So really these are people who were unwell to begin with.”

What? Truth-telling by a government official? And on Good Morning America? What’s going on other than the fact that the president’s polls are, well, deplorable?

Massachusetts and New York have just announced that their hospitals will now distinguish between patients who are admitted because of Covid versus patients who happen to test positive for Covid but have been admitted for some other health ailment.

WorldTribune.com reported in August of 2020 on the CDC’s own stats which found that Covid was listed as the sole cause in only 6 percent of all recorded virus deaths in the U.S.

Not only were the statistics ignored by Big Media, but Big Tech “fact checkers” moved to suppress the information.

So, why did it take two years for the so-called mainstream to come around and begin to tell the truth on Covid stats?

Money.

“Once again, truth-telling with the stats seems of paramount importance, and hospitals have failed miserably along this line,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote on Jan. 10. “Why? Laziness, perhaps. Herd mentality, perhaps. Pressure to comply with the agendas of government and Big Pharma, perhaps. But more likely, it’s money.”

Medicare pays $5,000 per person admitted for pneumonia; $13,000 if it’s Covid-tied pneumonia; $39,000 if the Covid-tied pneumonia results in the use of a ventilator.

“That’s the fact-checked truth,” Chumley wrote. “That’s the incentivizing, motivating factor for hospitals to play fast and loose with the coronavirus statistics.”

In announcing the new rule for hospitals reporting Covid patients, New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul said: “How many people are being hospitalized because of Covid symptoms? How many people are happened to be testing positive just while they’re in there for other treatments? I think that’s important.”

Chumley noted; “Yes. It is important. But it was just as important two years ago — and where were the truth-tellers and defenders of truth-telling then? Sucking up the cash, drumming up the fears. That’s how we got from a nation of free people to a country of cowardly ducks, with half the population afraid to step outside their doors without face masks.”

And, yet, wildly inaccurate statements about Covid continue to be spewed, mostly from the Left.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “Those numbers show that Omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as delta did. … We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.”

Walensky confirmed how wrong Sotomayor was by citing the true child case numbers in America’s hospitals: less than 3,500.

“The fact Sotomayor made that ridiculously flawed remark during a court hearing on two coronavirus cases that hold potential to clamp individual liberties and free choice more than any other judicial consideration in recent history — more, even, than Obamacare — only underscores the importance of truthful reporting on medical statistics,” Chumley wrote.

“Truth in science, truth in reporting, truth in statistics and data: It’s a concept that should have been with coronavirus response from the start,” Chumley concluded.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief