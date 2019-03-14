Twice-deported illegal charged in rape of 12-year-old Alabama girl

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2019

An illegal immigrant who has been deported twice was arrested in Marshall County, Alabama and charged for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the suspect, 29-year-old David Gonzalez, was deported from the U.S. to Guatemala in 2008 and 2009.

“He’s used more than 10 different aliases,” Sims told AL.com.

Marshall County deputies were called to investigate a report of a 12-year-old girl being sexually assaulted in the Pleasant Grove area. Gonzalez fled the scene before deputies arrived, Sims said. The sheriff said Gonzalez was captured while hiding in a closet at a home in the Arab area.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant has been arrested for the February murder of a 59-year-old woman in San Jose, California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued nine detainers for Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza in order to deport him, but Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties each ignored them.

Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties are sanctuary jurisdictions, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Carranza was charged in the murder of Bambi Larson, who was stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 28.

According to NBC Bay Area, Carranza has more than ten prior convictions over three years, including “kidnapping, drug possession, battery on a police officer, trespassing and burglary.”

Acting field office director for ICE Erik Bonnar told NBC: “How many more people have to be killed or injured before California lawmakers will open discussions to revise the state policy prohibiting local law enforcement agencies from working with ICE to apprehend dangerous criminal aliens? It’s unfortunate that our communities face dangerous consequences because of inflexible state laws that protect criminal aliens. These sanctuary policies have unintended, but very real, and often tragic consequences to public safety.”

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a March 12 statement that the murder of Larson was a “senseless act” that “very well may have been preventable.”

Carranza “is a violent predator who should have remained in custody until officials with ICE had the appropriate time to evaluate his immigration status. It has been my long standing position that all undocumented immigrants who are a serious or violent felons, should be held for ICE evaluations. I will advocate to change the county policy to try to prevent this from happening again,” Smith said.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments