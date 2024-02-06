Tucker Carlson: Why interviewing Vladimir Putin is my job

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 6, 2024

Tucker Carlson turned many a head in legacy media newsrooms when it was revealed he was seen leaving the Kremlin in Moscow.

Many could not understand why. Isn’t Russia the enemy? Is he undermining Ukraine?

Carlson explained that, as a journalist, he was doing would journalists are supposed to be doing.

While legacy media continues to be confounded, Carlson explained why he went to Moscow to interview Russian leader Vladimir Putin:

Why I’m interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

