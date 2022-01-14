Tucker Carlson tracks Biden DOJ’s year-long crackdown on conservative ‘terrorists’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2022
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday detailed the timeline of the U.S. Government’s “censorship of political opinion” and the Biden Department of Justice’s relentless pursuit and persecution and framing of political enemies as “domestic terrorists” despite the paucity of evidence that supporters of Donald Trump have engaged in any violence that threatened Americans’ lives.
