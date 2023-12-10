Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk call out Zelensky on detention of American journalist in Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2023

One of the few journalists to report what is actually happening on the ground in Ukraine was arrested in May and been imprisoned since July allegedly for his criticism of the regime of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The case of Gonzalo Lira has been ignored by legacy media outlets, but independent journalist Tucker Carlson and X owner Elon Musk are calling on Zelensky to explain why the American citizen is being held in a Ukrainian prison.

In his Dec. 9 episode posted to X, Carlson noted that Lira “has been tortured in a Ukrainian prison since July, for the crime of criticizing Zelensky. Biden officials approve of this, because they’d like to apply the same standard here. The media agree.”

In May, the Ukrainian government charged Lira with violating sections 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of Ukraine’s criminal code, which prohibits portraying the military conflict in Ukraine as an “internal civil conflict” the outlet reports. If convicted, Lira faces up to 13 years in prison.

The Biden Administration, which has sent over $100 billion to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began, refused to comment when reporters questioned the State Department if they were in discussions with the Ukrainian government to negotiate the release of Lira.

Musk wrote on X on Dec. 9: “An American citizen is in prison in Ukraine after we sent over a $100 billion? Is there more to this story than simply criticizing Zelensky? If that’s all it is, then we have a serious problem here.”

Musk tagged Zelesnky on X and asked him to “please educate the American people about this matter.”

