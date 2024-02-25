Trump wins big in South Carolina, continues to blast ‘rigged election’ at CPAC

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2024

How bad was the shellacking Nikki Haley took at the hands of former President Donald Trump in South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday?

Trump won 72% of self-described Republican voters and with a margin of victory of more than 20 points over Haley, the former governor of the state.

Exit polls show Trump won 85% of very conservative voters, 74% of white evangelicals, 67% of military veterans, and 88% of the almost half of Republican primary voters who say they are part of the MAGA movement.

The Associated Press officially projected Trump as the victor at 7:00 p.m. EST – the minute polls closed.

“You know, in South Carolina, I’ve won every primary by a record and we’ve won every election by record,” Trump said in his victory speech. The win was even more impressive considering Haley was formerly governor of South Carolina.

Though she literally has no path to victory, Haley vowed to stay in the GOP nomination contest.

“There are huge number of voters in our Republican primary they want an alternative,” Haley said. “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for President. I’m a woman of my word.”

Trump focused much of his attention on fixing a nation he says Joe Biden’s team is intent on destroying: “We have a country that is a failing nation, but we’re not going to have a failing nation very long,” he told the enthusiastic crowd Saturday night. “We are not going to allow this to happen. We love our country. We love it dearly. We’re going to fight for our country. We’re going to fight for our rights. We’re not going to let this go on, because it is not sustainable by any country.”

In another stat from Saturday’s exit polls, Haley managed to win 81% of voters who believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election. That number only made up a third of the electorate.

During his address to CPAC on Saturday, Trump detailed the disaster that ensued in the USA “as soon as I was forced out by a rigged election.” He went on to describe himself as a “proud political dissident.”

“For hardworking Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new liberation day. But for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be judgment day,” he said to loud applause. “When we win, the curtain closes on their corrupt reign and the sun rises on a bright new future for America.”

