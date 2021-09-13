Trump warns: California Recall vote ‘another giant Election Scam’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2021

New revelations about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife and a slew of endorsements picked up by Larry Elder will likely mean nothing in a “rigged” California recall election, former President Donald Trump and analyst Wayne Allen Root noted.

“Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged? Millions and millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!,” Trump said in a statement.

Root, whose recent political predictions have been pretty much spot on, wrote on Monday:

“Gavin Newsom will be recalled and Larry Elder will be the next Governor of California. Except it won’t matter. Because after all the massive Democrat vote fraud is factored in, Gavin Newsom will survive the recall and Larry Elder will lose.”

Elder would win, Root noted, “if the legitimate votes were counted honestly. But they aren’t. As communist dictator Joseph Stalin once said, ‘Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.’ ”

Elder, like Trump, is “about to experience a rigged and stolen election,” Root added.

Root continued:

First, millions of illegal aliens are voting in California. When they get their drivers licenses at DMV, they are automatically registered to vote. By law, no one is allowed to ask if they are a citizen. No one can ask for valid ID. Millions of illegal alien voters tip the scale for failed socialist Democrats in California. It’s pretty simple- they vote for the party that won’t deport them and will keep welfare checks coming from cradle to grave. Second, California has sent out tens of millions of mail-in ballots. Just like Biden-Trump in 2020, there is no way to know who’s who. There is no Voter ID. There is no chain of custody. There is no signature verification. There is nothing but millions of fake ballots, signed with fake names. Just one of my fans has received 16 ballots at his California home. He lives there with only his wife and two kids. Sorry Larry, Democrats and their flood of fake ballots will never allow you to win this one. Third, California allows anyone to print out ballots on their home computer. That’s pure insanity. Fourth, California has ballot harvesting. Anyone can collect thousands of fake ballots, fill them out and hand them in. Democrats have perfected this art. Lastly, the actual ballots were designed with a flaw. You must fold the ballot to mail it. Computers that scan the votes often auto-cancel the name checked on the fold. Guess who’s name is on the fold out of 46 candidates? Larry Elder. What a coincidence. What a shocker!

Elder received endorsements on Sunday from actress/activist Rose McGowan and actor Jon Voight.

McGowan accused Newsom’s wife of trying to suppress her sexual-assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan said that Jennifer Siebel Newsom contacted her in 2017 on behalf of Weinstein’s law firm, Boies Schiller.

“When I finally got on the phone with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, for what I assumed was about movie projects, imagine my surprise when she says, ‘What can Boies Schiller do to make you happy?’ ” McGowan said. “Again, I had no idea who that was, so I just said nothing, and hung up on her.”

A spokesperson for Mrs. Newsom denied the allegations, calling them a “complete fabrication.”

According to McGowan, the episode occurred several months before The New York Times reported in October 2017 that Weinstein had for decades paid off women who accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

The day after the story broke, the Huffington Post ran an op-ed by Mrs. Newsom in which she said she believed “every single word that was written” in the report, based on “my years in the industry and unfortunately, my own personal experience with Harvey Weinstein.”

McGowan also accused Mrs. Newsom of implying that “she was a Weinstein rape victim to get into this private email group of Weinstein rape victims,” and posted a transcript of an email that she said Mrs. Newsom wrote in December 2017.

“I want us to heal as a culture and so I asked Rose ‘what if anything Boies could do for her that would help her to heal’ and then I thought I would present that to my brother in law to take to Boies,” reads the alleged email.

In a statement, Elder praised McGowan as a “brave, strong woman who is challenging the status quo and the bankrupt ideology of the ruling political classes.”

Elder also accused the press of downplaying her allegations: “His [Mr. Newsom‘s] wife contacts Rose and says, what can we do to make you happy? What can we do to make this story go away, right before the Harvey Weinstein story blew up? That’s all you guys would be talking about if the allegation were made about me or my significant other.”

Elder leads the field of 46 candidates seeking to replace Newsom in Tuesday’s special election.

