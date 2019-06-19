Trump triumphant at massive campaign launch; Prayer declares victory over ‘every strategy from hell’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2019

President Donald Trump launched his 2020 re-election campaign on June 18, telling a crowd of 20,000 at the Amway Center in Orlando that the “great political movement” he engineered has made American great and will never allow the nation to become socialist. He also took direct aim his Democrat opponents radicalism.

The president’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, said in the rally’s opening prayer (see below): “Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus. I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy from the enemy.”

Vice President Mike Pence then promised the crowd that a second Trump term “means more jobs, more judges … and at least four more years to drain the swamp.”

Trump then took the stage and reeled off a list of what he can accomplish if given a second term while highlighting his successes in the first two years of his presidency.

“Our country is now thriving, prospering and booming. And frankly, it’s soaring to incredible new heights. Our economy is the envy of the world, perhaps the greatest economy we’ve had in the history of our country. And as long as you keep this team in place, we have a tremendous way to go. Our future has never ever looked brighter or sharper,” the president said.

“The fact is, the American Dream is back, it’s bigger and better, and stronger than ever, before. 2016 was not merely another four-year election. This was a defining moment in American history. Ask them right there. By the way, that is a lot of fake news back there, that’s a lot. You know what I say, the amount of press we have tonight reminds me of the Academy Awards before it went political and their ratings went down the tubes.”

“Together we’re breaking the most sacred rule of Washington politics: We are keeping our promises to the American people,” he said.

In a dig at many of the Democrats who seek to unseat him, the president also vowed that the U.S. would never become a socialist nation.

“They’ve been afflicted with an ideological sickness,” Trump said of Democrats.

“Republicans do not believe in socialism. We believe in freedom.”

And what would a Trump rally be without a dig at twice failed presidential candidate “Crooked” Hillary Clinton.

Trump noted how his 2016 rival had used a private emails server to conduct government business, deleted 30,000 emails and then received favorable treatment from investigators.

“If I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair for Trump,” he said. Trump later added that the 2020 Democratic field, like Clinton, wants to “splinter us into factions and tribes,” reminding the audience that she once labeled his supporters “deplorables.”

“We’ve made America great again, but how do you give up the number one theme, logo, statement in politics? There’s a new one that really works, and that’s called ‘Keep America Great,’ ” Trump said, encouraging his supporters to embrace the new slogan.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments