Trump to Ronna McDaniel: Fight automatic voter registration in PA, forget the debates

September 25, 2023

As the 2024 campaign season kicks into full gear, polling continually shows former President Donald Trump dominating the GOP field and a new ABC/Washington Post poll has Trump leading Joe Biden by 9 points.

Politico reported on Monday that major Republican donors are giving up on funding alternatives to Trump.

“Trump’s like 50 points ahead,” the report cited one New York-based GOP fundraiser as saying. “Who wants to get involved and waste money?”

Still, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is laser focused on debates that do not even include the party’s likely candidate.

While candidates at Wednesday night’s debate vie for second place, as he did in August, Trump will hold a rival event at the same time. He will give a speech in Detroit to autoworkers and other blue-collar workers at 8 p.m. ET.

And Trump has issued a message to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel: Forget about the debates and focus on the 2024 general election and the integrity of the vote.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump called on McDaniel and the Pennsylvania Republican Party to fight against Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s order which initiates a new system in which any state resident getting a driver’s license or ID card will be automatically registered to vote.

Opponents of the move pointed to the irony of a system which registers residents to vote when they obtain a state-issued ID but does not require them to show that ID when they proceed to vote. Critics also say any such system should be created through legislation and not via executive order, WorldTribune.com reported on Sept. 20.

