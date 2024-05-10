Rep. Mills draws up articles of impeachment against Biden over withholding aid to Israel

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 10, 2024

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills on Thursday said he is drawing up articles of impeachment against Joe Biden over his delay of weapons and aid to Israel.

Conservatives said an impeachment precedent was set when President Donald Trump was impeached for the same offense in 2019, after he decided to withhold aid for Ukraine.

Mills claims that Biden made a “quid pro quo” situation with Israel by maintaining that it would only get a weapons shipment if it did not invade the Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

“The House has no choice but to impeach” Biden, Mills said in a statement. “Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don’t stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that.’ ”

“These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats,” Mills added. “The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now.”

Team Biden reportedly withheld an ammunition shipment to Israel over the country’s invasion of Rafah, despite Congress approving more aid to Israel last month. The delay comes after Democrat senators urged Biden to withhold the aid because Israel’s government is allegedly blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

A “U.S. official” confirmed to Fox News that the halted shipment contained two types of precision bombs. Approximately 1,800 bombs that weigh 2,000-pounds were one type. The second type were 500-pound bombs.

Other conservative lawmakers such as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton have also urged the House to impeach Biden because of the precedent set with Trump.

