Massive Trump rally brings business boom to NJ boardwalk: July 4, Memorial Day ‘packed into one’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Was this Jersey’s Woodstock?

A massive crowd of at least 85,000, and estimated by some at over 100,000, rocked the house in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday for a Donald Trump campaign rally.

“With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our Country, we will rout the Fake News media, we will Drain the Swamp, and we will liberate our Country from these tyrants and villains once and for all,” Trump told the crowd.

Like those PATRIOTS before us, we will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never, ever back down.

With your support, we will go on to victory the likes of which no one has ever seen, and we will evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House on November 5th, 2024!

The Great Silent Majority is rising like never before—and under our leadership, the Forgotten Man and Woman Will Be Forgotten No Longer!”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “Imagine being a Never Trumper looking at these massive scenes out of Wildwood today. I always think of the people who cry about Trump tweets when I see him pull a 6-figure crowd in a blue state just a few days later. Stay mad.”

MAGA also brought an economic boost to the beach town’s boardwalk.

Sean Doughtery, the owner of Capt’n Jack’s bar and restaurant, told CBS News the rally was “like Fourth of July, Labor Day weekend, and Memorial Day weekend all packed into one.”

“This is such a boost to start paying bills, paying my Cisco bill, my food, my liquor bills. This was a big big help,” Doughtery said.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said: “Any time that you can have a president or a candidate for president come to your community, it’s a win-win. It’s an economic feast for the businesses.”

(See Trump’s speech in full here.)

Images from social media captured Saturday’s huge crowd:

Your Choice