Trump to all GOP governors: Go to paper ballots, same day voting, Voter ID

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2023

In a rousing speech at CPAC 2023, former President Donald Trump called on all 26 current Republican governors to ensure election integrity by holding their votes on one day with paper ballots that would be hand counted.

He also called on the GOP governors to require Voter ID.

Highlights from Trump’s speech:

“We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush … we are never going back to a party that wants to fight endless wars … we are not going back to this mind set, not now, not ever.” ….

“There’s only one president in history who has taken on the entire corrupt establishment. And when we win in 2024 we will do it again in even stronger fashion.” ….

“Our enemies are lunatics and maniacs and they cannot stand that they do not own me, they cannot shake me, they cannot control me…anyone else would be intimidated and ripped to shreds. I alone will NEVER retreat.” ….

“This is the final battle. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country … and if you put me back in the White House their reign is over.” ….

“In 2016 I said I am your voice. I will add, I am your warrior, I am your justice … I am your retribution.” ….

“I am the only candidate who can say I will prevent — and very easily — WWIII.”

Trump’s full speech:

