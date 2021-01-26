Trump the xenophobe? Biden bans travel to Europe, South Africa, Brazil

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2021

On Jan. 31 of last year, President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus travel ban for China, where the virus originated. The next day, Joe Biden, in saying he opposed the travel ban, accused Trump of engaging in “hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”

On Monday, Biden’s team announced it will reimpose a travel ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country from the United Kingdom, most other European countries, and Brazil.

Biden also added South Africa to the list.

“We are adding South Africa to the restricted list because of the concerning variant present that has already spread beyond South Africa,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director.

Trump on Jan. 18 had directed the restrictions on Brazil and Europe be lifted effective Tuesday but Biden’s xenophobic proclamation will rescind that decision.

CDC chief Rochelle Walensky signed a separate order Monday requiring masks on all airplanes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-share vehicles for all travelers age 2 and older.

The overlords are giving permission for people to remove their masks for brief periods while eating or drinking.

On Tuesday, new CDC rules take effect requiring all international air travelers 2 and older to present a negative coronavirus test taken within three calendar days of travel or proof of recovery from covid to enter the United States.

