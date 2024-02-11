Trump storms South Carolina, sets new rules for foreign aid

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2024

Following a campaign rally that saw him address a massive crowd inside Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina, and thousands more outside the arena, Donald Trump laid out what he said would be new rules for how the United States goes about distributing aid to foreign nations.

“From this point forward…No money in the form of foreign Aid should be given to any country unless it is done as a loan,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“It can be loaned on extraordinarily good terms, like no interest, and an unlimited life, but a loan nevertheless.” he continued. “The deal should be (contingent!) that the U.S. is helping you, as a nation, but if the country we are helping ever turns against us, or strikes it rich sometime in the future, the loan will be paid off and the money returned to the United States.”

Trump added: “We should never give money anymore without the hope of a payback, or without ‘strings’ attached. the United States of America should be ‘stupid’ no longer!”

On Thursday, the Senate advanced a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill as 17 Republican senators voted with Democrats to advance the bill for a final vote. The current version would send $48 billion to Ukraine, $11 billion to Israel, $9 billion to Gaza, and almost $5 billion to Taiwan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X: “I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, ‘the border never closes.’ If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival.”

Trump’s speech inside the HTC Center:

Trump addresses the crowd outside the HTC Center:

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists