Trump spells out Law & Order plan; Mocks Big Media censors, including Fox

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2023

In a Presidents Day speech on Monday, former President Donald Trump described his plan to end “out-of-control crime.”

The plan calls for “record investment in hiring, retention, and training for police officers” plus returning to what he said are “proven policing measures such as stop-and-frisk, strictly enforcing existing gun laws, cracking down on the open use of illegal drugs.”

“So the 2024 election is our one chance to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one,” the 45th president told members of Club 45 (changed to Club 47 following the speech) at the Hilton Balm Beach Airport hotel. “I wonder who that may be.”

Trump continued:

“We will direct the Department of Justice in education to open civil rights investigations into any school district promoting race-based discrimination because that’s what they are doing — it’s race-based,” Trump said.

“We will protect parents’ rights by promoting universal school choice, which is so important that the direct election of school principals will elect your school principal. How about that?”

During the speech and in Truth Social posts, Trump took shots at Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

