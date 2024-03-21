Trump: ‘Rogue’ Judge Engoron ordered $355 million penalty he knows is ‘impossible’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2024

Judge Arthur Engoron last month found former President Donald Trump liable for fraud and ordered him to pay a penalty of $355 million, which with interest came to a total of more than $454 million.

Trump, who so far has been unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal the judgment, said Engoron was well aware he was demanding something that was “impossible.”

The deadline for Trump to post the $454 million bond is Monday. At that point, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she would not hesitate to seize Trump’s New York properties.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday:

“Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John Lovitz, ‘The Liar,’ on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY! If I sold assets, and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone.

“Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong. The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this. He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do. This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump either must find the cash or post a bond to prevent James from ordering the seizing of his properties while he appeals Engoron’s Feb. 16 decision.

“The only FRAUD in the Peekaboo James case, our failed and disgusting New York State Attorney General, was her convincing ‘Judge’ Arthur Engoron to put a value on Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, of just $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount,” Trump posted Monday night on Truth Social.

“This was fraudulently and illegally done, working closely together in a corrupt Communist system, to set their NARRATIVE after learning that their Values and Facts were completely wrong. Businesses will flee the State as Migrant Crime and Violence continues to flourish. I paid $300,000,000 in Taxes, and this is what I get. WITCH HUNT!!!”

The New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing friends of Trump, that he might let Monday’s deadline pass and leave it to James to make her move, including pursuing his flagship Trump Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue.

James has said she would not hesitate to seize Trump’s buildings, including his 40 Wall Street skyscraper in the financial district of lower Manhattan, saying she considers it “each and every day.”

The New York AG has already filed judgments in Westchester County in an indication the state is preparing to try to seize Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs.

Trump continued his attack on Engoron on Tuesday.

“Engoron laughed with disdain at the Appellate Division, his superior court, when they handed down a decision which essentially ended most of the case, and he REFUSED TO ABIDE BY IT. This is the first time something like that has ever happened in New York State. He is a Crazed, Trump Hating, Rogue Judge, has ZERO respect for the Appellate Judges, and has torn apart the Legal System in New York State, making it impossible for outside businesses to want to come there.

