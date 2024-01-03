Trump releases documentation of ‘Election Fraud in 2020 President Election Swing States’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2024

The Trump campaign team has released what it says is documentation of election fraud in 2020 in the swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement announcing the release of the document: “I am pleased to share a Report that is fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country. These numbers are determinative and, in all cases, are hundreds of thousands of Votes per Swing State more than I needed to WIN that State. If the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future.

“Remember, I was not campaigning — The 2020 Election was LONG OVER. What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen. As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so! If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office, and the Take Care Clause, which requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Therefore I am entitled to Total Immunity, because that is exactly what I was doing, Taking Care of our Country, and Guarding it from Rigged and Stolen Elections. Democrats are willing to play a far different game. They are willing to Cheat at levels never seen before.

“Please study these numbers carefully, analyze what’s been done, keep an open mind, and be smart — Because the Democrats are already trying to do it again, but adding one more weapon, Prosecutorial Misconduct — Using the DOJ, FBI, and local Attorney Generals and D.A.’s to go after Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent — ME. This is a Lethal Weapon, but so far my Record Poll Numbers would indicate that it has backfired on them. The Public knows the TRUTH, but Republicans must fight harder and smarter!”

The document, “Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States“, notes the “Ongoing investigations in the Swing States reveal hundreds of thousands of votes were altered and/or not lawfully cast in the Presidential Election. Joe Biden needed them.”

The document continues. “On Election Night Nov. 3, 2020, President Donald J. Trump was sailing to reelection with landslide leads in numerous battlegrounds. In Georgia, President Trump was up by 12 points, and over 335,000 votes, with 56 percent of the vote in at 10:17 p.m. In Wisconsin, President Trump was leading by 121,380 votes and 51 points at 12:12 a.m., which Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted was “not a small margin.” In Pennsylvania, President Trump was leading by 659,145 votes at 12:38 a.m., a full 15 points. In Michigan, President Trump was leading by 293,052 votes and 10 points.”

The document continues: “The election was over. However, precincts in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Milwaukee kept counting until the results reached the desired outcome, which was the opposite of the will of the voters. Georgia went from having a total of 4.7 million votes, already a record for the state, according to Brad Raffensperger’s count on Nov. 4, to certifying almost 5 million. This was 300,000 more votes than what the top elections official claimed were cast in the Election. Getting to this result in Georgia, and other states, created an irredeemably compromised Election, filled with violations of the Constitution, unlawful ballots, widespread broken chain of custody, electronic manipulation, and missing and corrupted election files that made it uncertifiable — and impossible to recreate the results.”

Georgia

• Georgia was called by 11,779 votes.

• Fulton County, Georgia, the most populous county in the state, has no digital record of all in person votes cast in its original results.

• Not a single ballot purportedly cast during early in-person voting was witnessed to and signed off by poll managers, as required by Georgia election rules. Seals

were broken and memory cards removed from tabulators for the results of these 315,000 votes, which were printed out on different machines than the ones that tabulated them. This prevented the reconciliation of how many votes were cast on each machine.

• Eighty-eight percent of Fulton County’s precincts reported a different total number of votes between the first and second machine count.

• 376,863 ballot images are missing from the first machine count, which includes all in-person votes in Fulton County.

• None of the 315,000 votes cast during early voting in Fulton County were witnessed to and signed by the poll manager and two poll workers, as required by state election rules.

• Thousands of “pristine,” unfolded absentee ballots were counted during the hand count audit in Fulton County, according to at least six witnesses, which is the subject of ongoing litigation. These absentee ballots had no folds, and went 98 percent to Joe Biden, had “been added in a fraudulent manner,” witnesses said.

• Fulton County certified 59,143 in-person votes on Election Day, despite the fact that only 14,152 people had voted as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020. Evidence suggests the in-person vote total on Election Day was inflated by approximately 37,000 votes, as records show no rush to the polls during the final two hours of voting, and a screenshot of the in-person Election Day results shared by a government contractor showed only 21,843 people voted at the polls in Fulton County on Nov. 3.

• Fulton County ordered over 1 million absentee ballots days before the 2020 Election, without any envelopes and the time necessary to mail. There were only 808,680 active voters in Fulton County as of Nov. 1, 2020, meaning the county had more blank mail-in ballots than the number of registered voters, and ordered them after the vast majority of mail-in ballot requests had already been sent to voters by Runbeck Election Services.

• There were over 364,000 ineligible voter registrations on the rolls during the 2020 Election and likely 67,284 votes were cast from voters with invalid residency.

Wisconsin

• Wisconsin was called by 20,682 votes.

• The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled drop boxes are illegal under Wisconsin law, in a 4-3 decision issued in July 2022.

• In the city of Milwaukee, nearly half of all its votes were cast by mail, totaling 217,424 ballots. The city deployed 15 drop boxes, with election officials claiming the drop boxes would be “under 24-hour surveillance.” However, after the election, not a single municipality in the county produced video surveillance of drop boxes in response to open records requests. Various responses included, “No records exist for your request,” “No video from requested time frame,” “No such records exist,” and “No security camera.

• Indefinitely confined voters, who are supposed to be physically unable to go to the polls due to age, disability, or illness, increased by an astounding 393 percent in Dane County from 2016 to 2020; 492 percent in Racine County; 281 percent in Milwaukee County; and 287 percent in the state overall. There were just 56,978 indefinitely confined votes in 2016.

Pennsylvania

• Pennsylvania was called by 80,555 votes.

• Months after the election, there were 121,240 more votes than voters, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. By law, Pennsylvania cannot certify an election with this type of discrepancy.

• Pennsylvania credited 71,893 people for voting who returned mail-in ballots after Election Day, and these individuals were included in the voter history files. This includes 50,285 received between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6; 11,570 received between Nov. 7 and Nov. 11; and 10,038 that were received on or after Nov. 12. Boockvar claimed only 10,000 ballots were received between the close of the polls on Election Day and Nov. 6.

• According to the Department of State data, there were 7,035,746 ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential Election, including all write-in votes, over-votes, and

under-votes. “After all counties closed the election in SURE, only 6,914,556 voters were credited with participation in the 2020 General Election. This reveals a voter deficit of 121,240.”

Arizona

• Arizona was called by a margin of 10,457 votes.

• Maricopa County accepted 20,500 mail-in ballots after Election Day 2020, including 18,000 – more than the entire election margin – on Nov. 4 picked up from the U.S. Postal Service. By law, ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, which was Nov. 3.

• “The 20,000 ballots recorded as incoming from the USPS on and after November 4 were of sufficient quantity to change the result of the 2020 General Election in

Arizona,” according to Verity Vote.

• In the 2020 General Election, 420,987 ballots failed signature verification standards, “thus the election was openly vulnerable to fraud,” according to an ongoing analysis conducted by We the People Arizona Alliance and presented to the state legislature.

• Out of the 923,000 early vote ballots accepted at vote centers or drop boxes, only 183,406 ballots are accounted for on ballot transport forms. More than 80 percent

of the ballot transport forms have no ballot counts.

Michigan

• Michigan was called by 154,188 votes.

• A record 5,579,317 votes were cast and certified in Michigan in the 2020 General Election, the highest turnout in 60 years. To date, Michigan has never shown 5,579,317 voters listed for the 2020 Election in its Qualified Voter File, the state’s database for all voter registration records.

• As of December 2023, Michigan has 271,566 more votes than the number of voters listed in its Qualified Voter File for Nov. 3, 2020, more than one and a half

times the Election margin.

• Officials in Detroit illegally blocked Republican poll challengers’ access, covered the windows, called the cops, and denied lawful challenges in order to count ballots in secret.

• Affidavits and video evidence revealed thousands of ballots were delivered through a back door of the TCF center, the central counting facility in Detroit, at 3:30 a.m. on Election night.

• An estimated 289,866 absentee ballots were identified as sent to people who never requested them, “something that would be illegal,” according to the senate

committee.

