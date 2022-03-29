Trump: Putin should reveal what he knows about Biden dealings with oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2022

Vladimir Putin should release any information he possesses on Biden family dealings with oligarchs in Russia and Ukraine, former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Just the News television show on Real America’s Voice, Trump cited a 2020 Senate report that disclosed Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, then the wife of Moscow’s mayor, provided $3.5 million a decade ago to a company co-founded by Hunter Biden.

“She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it,” Trump said. “I think we should know that answer.”

Trump said he tried to raise the issue of Hunter Biden’s dealings with oligarchs during the 2020 election but was shut down by then-Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

“How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer,” Trump said. “I’m sure he knows.”

Trump said he also would like to know more about Hunter Biden’s relationship with Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, who was the owner of the Burisma Holdings gas company that hired Hunter Biden in 2014 to its board and paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

When it hired Hunter Biden, Burisma was considered by the U.S. State Department to be a corrupt company that made bribes to Ukrainian officials. Hunter Biden’s relationship was seen as having created the appearance of a conflict of interest because his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine policy.

A memo obtained by Just the News in January of this year also revealed that senior State Department officials were warned that Hunter Biden’s dealing in Ukraine had undercut U.S. anti-corruption policies.

“Now, you won’t get the answer from Ukraine,” Trump said, referring to his 2020 impeachment over seeking Ukraine’s help investigating the Biden family business dealings.

Trump also noted that he treated Putin more severely than Democrats by blocking the NordSteam 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, imposing sanctions on Moscow, upgrading the U.S. nuclear arsenal and bulking up NATO’s sagging finances.

“I’m the best thing that ever happened to NATO, because I made them pay. So NATO has plenty of money now,” Trump said. “And by the way, that’s another, I’m the one who brought up Nord Stream 2 … . I’m the one that blocked it. I terminated it. They weren’t gonna have it. He (Biden) then opened it.

“And then they say, ‘He’s so nice to Russia.’ I’m the one that put the biggest sanctions on Russia,” he said.

[The full interview in which Trump lays out his vision for America if he runs in 2024 can be seen Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on Real America's Voice

