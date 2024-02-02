Trump prosecutor Fani Willis gets subpoena from House Judiciary Committee

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 2, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday sent a subpoena to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The committee is seeking documents related to Willis’s potential misuse of federal funds related to her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis allegedly accepted more than $14.6 million in grant funds from the Department of Justice between 2020 and 2023. The timeframe of the funding suggests the DOJ granted Willis federal funds to finance the prosecution of Trump, critics say.

“On August 24, 2023, the Committee on the Judiciary wrote to you requesting documents in the custody of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (FCDAO) relating, in part, to its receipt and use of federal grant funds issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ),” a letter sent from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan states. “Since that date, we have sent two additional letters, on September 27, 2023, and December 5, 2023, reiterating our requests. To date, you have failed to comply voluntarily with any of our requests.”

The letter continues: “In accordance with the attached Schedule instructions, you, Fani T. Willis, in your capacity as the District Attorney of Fulton County and head of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, are required to produce the following items in your possession, custody, or control, from the period of September 1, 2020, to present in unredacted form:

“All documents and communications referring or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds, including, but not limited to, federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“All documents and communications referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, including, but not limited to federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.”

Willis has refused to step down after allegations of corruption surrounding her investigation into Trump.

She admitted on Feb. 2 that she has a personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a lawyer she enlisted to investigate former President Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants, but claimed she did not benefit financially from the appointment and should not be removed from the Georgia case alleging that improper influence on the state’s presidential vote in 2020.

Willis had been given until that date to respond to allegations filed by Mike Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case, that she had an “improper” financial and romantic relationship with her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

If Willis resigns or recuses herself from the case, it could effectively end the county’s prosecution of Trump or potentially delay the proceedings until after the presidential election.

Earlier this week, Georgia state House members passed a bill to recreate a committee to remove Willis from her position. Gov. Brian Kemp supports this method, as he opposed launching a criminal investigation into Willis. Kemp denied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s complaint that sought the dismissal of the charges against Trump.

