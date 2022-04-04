Trump praises Sarah Palin: ‘She endorsed me very early in 2016 … Now it’s my turn’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2022

Former President Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed Sarah Palin in the battle for Alaska’s lone House seat.

“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young,” Trump said in a statement.

Young, 88, passed away on March 18. He had been the U.S. representative for Alaska’s at-large congressional district for 49 years.

Palin, former governor of Alaska, has joined a crowded field. Fifty candidates are running in the special election to fill the seat, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” Trump said. “Now, it’s my turn! Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media.”

Palin had also “lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself,” Trump added. “They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen.”

The former governor and GOP vice presidential candidate “is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!” Trump said.

Join our campaign -> https://t.co/CrlfiG8MJn “Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.” – SP pic.twitter.com/pdMpeDGlRV — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 2, 2022

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership