by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2023

Should he return to the White House, Donald Trump said he will stop the shocking and unprecedented persecution of American Christians that is being waged by the Left by establishing a federal, multi-agency task force.

In a Dec. 21 video posted to Truth Social, Trump said that far from being a threat to democracy, “Americans of faith are the soul of our country.”

