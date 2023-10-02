Trump outside courtoom in NYC: ‘There was no victim here …. the crime is against me’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2023

In what Citizen Free Press described as a “high school beauty pageant for Democrats,” former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York court on Monday to face civil fraud charges.

“This has to do with election interference, plain and simple,” Trump said as he arrived for the opening day of what could be a three-month trial. “What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election.”

The trial could potentially see Trump barred from doing business in New York state.

Leftist New York Judge Arthur Engoron, seen on Monday grinning for the cameras, has already ruled that Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr. committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years.

The judge has already revoked the business licenses that allowed the Trump Organization to operate some of its New York properties.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who some observers said looked more like a stalker as she stared at Trump in the courtroom, is now seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from management of the family empire.

Trump denounced the case as a “scam” and a “witchhunt.”

Letitia James can’t stop staring at Trump. Watch the judge smile. This is a high school beauty pageant for Democrats.pic.twitter.com/fFfc4HtbHy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 2, 2023

