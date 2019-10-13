Trump on Left’s unity: Socialists are ‘obsessed with power’ to fill religious void

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2019

Power is the Democrats’ religion, President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 in an address to religious conservatives.

“Socialism is obsessed with the pursuit of power because it has replaced religion in their lives,” the president said at the Value Voters Summit in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Family Research Council.

“We’re under assault, very simple,” Trump said. “In America, we don’t worship government, we worship God.”

While blasting Democrats, Trump also noted that, unlike many instances with Republicans, they always put up a united front.

“It’s the one trait that I do respect and even admire — they stick together,” he said, referring to the Democrats.

Trump spoke of his efforts pro-life policies which include ending fetal tissue research, excluding abortion providers from receiving Title X funding and appointing 150 judges to the federal courts.

Trump also reinstated and expanded the Mexico City policy which blocks U.S. federal funding for non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling or referrals, advocate to decriminalize abortion, or expand abortion services.

“In this administration, we believe that every child born and unborn is made in the holy image of God,” Trump said.

Trump also took a shot at, without actually naming him, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke for threatening to remove tax exemption from religious groups who oppose same-sex marriage.

“You know why, you know who it is, he’s a wacko,” Trump said.

As for the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry, Trump said that “They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you.”

