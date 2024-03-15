Trump official: Select Committee’s suppression of J6 evidence exonerates former president

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2024

The Left’s narrative of President Donald Trump’s incitement of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 depends heavily on whether Trump authorized, prior to J6, the deployment of National Guard troops to keep order on that day.

Trump White House adviser Kash Patel has testified and said in many interviews that he was present when Trump in the Oval Office authorized 10,000 National Guard troops days before Jan. 6.

“My testimony never changed,” Patel wrote in a March 12 op-ed for The Federalist.

“The secretary of defense, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, chief of staff to President Trump, me, and others” were present when Trump authorized the troops, Patel noted.

“Pursuant to that authorization, senior DOD officials were dispatched to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office and the Capitol Police. Each of our respective testimonials, under oath, confirms this key fact.”

New reporting by The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has revealed the then-Rep. Liz Cheney and the Select Committee suppressed evidence “that not only corroborates the truth about Trump’s authorization of National Guard troops but also completely exonerates Trump from their ginned-up charge of insurrection,” Patel wrote.

Hemingway also revealed that Cheney and the Select Committee excluded the testimony of career Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato from the evidentiary record, “not just in the J6 committee’s report, but also from the bogus Colorado court case,” Patel noted.

Ornato testified two years ago that Trump had indeed authorized the National Guard days before J6.

Ornato was assigned to the White House during the Trump administration to coordinate presidential protection as deputy chief of staff.

“As a Secret Service officer with a distinguished decades-long apolitical career, it was impossible for the J6 committee to label him a ‘Trump loyalist’ and thereby undermine his testimony. Instead, they hid it,” Patel wrote.

When Ornato’s newly revealed testimony “is combined with what is already known about the rejection by Bowser and Capitol Police (under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s control) of additional requests for the National Guard, the false Jan. 6 political narrative advanced by Cheney and others falls apart,” Patel added.

“It is factually and legally impossible for them to have rejected the National Guard if President Trump had not previously authorized their use.”

Patel concluded: “Just as the FBI previously lied to a federal court and withheld exculpatory evidence during the Russia hoax to illegally spy on Donald Trump, Cheney and her J6 committee ran a deep-state disinformation operation against the American people. Now caught, she and her corrupt syndicate of liars run to social media to print in a last-ditch effort to save face and support their collapsing falsehoods with baseless personal attacks. Bring it on, I say.”

