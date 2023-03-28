Trump meets with families of Jan. 6 convicts at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Heartsick’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2023

Former President Donald Trump vowed to families of Americans convicted for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 protests that, if elected to return to the White House, he would consider pardons for their loved ones.

In a meeting and dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last week, Trump told several families that he believes many of the convictions were unjustified.

Some 1,000 protesters have thus far been rounded up by the FBI, which has announced it plans to arrest another 1,000.

In the Mar-a-Lago meeting with the families, Trump was “very apologetic to them for what the country is doing to their loved ones,” said Cynthia Hughes, who heads the Patriot Freedom Project that raises money to help families of J6 suspects.

“He truly cares about what’s happening to these people,” Hughes told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard. “This president is very heartsick about what’s happening to these families. He just shakes his head in disbelief. You know, why are we punishing these families?”

Hughes said that she and several J6 families were in Florida last week taping the second part of the group’s “Due Process Denied” video series. When she met with Trump and told him the families were in town, he invited them to dinner.

“You know, I had my meeting, and I let him know that these families were in town and we’re filming, and he said, without hesitation, you bring these families to Mar-A-Lago. You bring these families and I want them to come here and have dinner and I want to talk to them,” Hughes said.

The families, Hughes added, “walked away with hope.”

Hughes added: “We did talk about pardons, but not in length. He’s going to look at pardons. He knows that not everybody can get a pardon. He’s made that very clear. You know, this is a president of law and order. This is a president that does not condone violence on the police. This is a president that is, you know, who spoke up for the police when the police were being attacked. He doesn’t believe in violence and he does not encourage violence and he did not encourage violence that day. So he knows that he has to look at each case. He did not say that. And I want to make that very clear. But he did say that he will be looking very closely at pardons.”

Hughes has also written a book about those jailed for alleged J6 crimes and their families. the book, also titled “Due Process Denied“, was just recently released.

