Trump loyalists explain his vaccine advocacy: Grand strategy? Creature of corporate media?

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2021

In an interview last week with conservative commentator Candace Owens, former President Donald Trump said the vaccines developed under his administration are “very good” and are “working.”

Say what?

Vaccine skeptic Owens, who shares the views of tens of millions of Americans said Trump’s stance is the result of his consuming only “mainstream media news” instead of conducting research via independent media outlets.

“I do not believe Trump is on the Internet, he just relies on typical mainstream sources,” Owens said.

The former president, who is also a former Reality TV superstar, also has his eye high on the road of public opinion, observers said. Being Number Two in the marketplace of ideas is not an option.

Trump told Owens: “I came up with a vaccine – with three vaccines. All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

Owens noted: “Yet more people have died under Covid this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how –”

Trump responded: “Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Owens, who has said she will “never ever” get the Covid jab, said that many of Trump’s supporters are aghast at his backing the Covid shots, adding that they are “questioning where all of this is coming from.”

“I don’t think anything evil is going on,” Owens said. “I think he genuinely believes that and he needs to sit down and have a conversation with someone, a larger conversation with someone to really understand what’s going on and why so many people are just horrified.”

Attorney and Trump supporter Lin Wood noted in a Dec. 21 Telegram post: “I see many replies attacking President Trump for recommending the ‘vaccine.’ Is he doing so to reduce the fear factor? Time will tell.”

Trump “has consistently opposed mandates. The character Biden has quickly pushed mandates. The enemy has revealed its plan,” Wood wrote.

Wood added:

“I have been consistent in my belief that our country is engaged at this time in a non-shooting war. We were attacked with a planned bioweapon. Our federal elections are critical infrastructure and federal elections were subjected to cyberattacks in November of 2020 and again in January of 2021 (GA Senate runoff).

“I believe President Trump is a wartime Commander in Chief who faces extremely difficult choices to protect, defend, and preserve our nation and our freedom.

“I believe We The People should wait until ALL the facts are known before passing judgment on the President’s wartime strategy and tactics designed to achieve victory. The military and its Commander have employed the tactic of military deception. Research General Patton for example.

“I don’t think it is smart to reveal your tactics and timing to the enemy. Do you?

“This war is being fought on many fronts and it is not inconceivable that in time, it could evolve into a shooting war. We must be FEARLESS and prepared at all times for an uncertain future.

“No one should blame the President for the individual’s decision to take the “vaccine.” ALL individuals bear the responsibility for the consequences of the decisions he or she makes.

“We should make our own medical decisions based on our own information with or without the input of informed medical providers as we choose the case to be.

“President Trump is not a medical doctor. He can speak for himself as to his own decisions and thoughts but in the end, we are the ones who must make our own decisions.”

