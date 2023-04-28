Trump leaves them in stitches in New Hampshire

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2023
In a 2024 campaign speech on Thursday, former President Donald Trump proved that comedy is not dead as he imitated Joe Biden getting lost on stage, and said that he was retiring the “Crooked Hillary” moniker so the current occupant of the White House can be referred to as “Crooked Joe Biden.”
Donald Trump imitates Joe Biden getting lost on stage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5l29RS0rcc
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 27, 2023
Trump has a nickname for Joe Biden:
“I’m going to retire the name Crooked so that we can use the name for Joe Biden so from now he’ll be known as Crooked Joe Biden.”pic.twitter.com/VsJggFIMQj
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 27, 2023
Trump lampoons Biden for using a notecard:
“You think Biden takes questions? I don’t think so.” pic.twitter.com/tj6NzPpxF5
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 27, 2023
President Trump: “Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III.” pic.twitter.com/e0S5GH34ba
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 27, 2023
“I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 States.”
– President Donald J. Trumphttps://t.co/lhmi6TnVp2 pic.twitter.com/vLjIbjyLtN
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 27, 2023
