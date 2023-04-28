Trump leaves them in stitches in New Hampshire

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2023

In a 2024 campaign speech on Thursday, former President Donald Trump proved that comedy is not dead as he imitated Joe Biden getting lost on stage, and said that he was retiring the “Crooked Hillary” moniker so the current occupant of the White House can be referred to as “Crooked Joe Biden.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish

  , ,

Trump leaves them in stitches in New Hampshire added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login