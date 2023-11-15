Trump: Judge Engoron ‘devastated by the truth’ but ‘can’t let it go’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2023

In a Nov. 5 report on Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan, The New York Times ran with the headline “Trump’s Credibility, Coherence and Control Face Test on Witness Stand”.

That the NY Times would use the word “credibility” when reporting on Trump is laughable. The legacy media outlet still refuses to return the Pulitzer Prize it was awarded for its non-credible reporting on the Trump-Russia collusion story.

The next stop on the credibility train was the New York State Supreme Court Building at 60 Centre Street, where Judge Arthur Engoron is presiding over Trump’s trial.

Engoron and Letitia James, the New York state attorney general who brought the case against Trump, are known to be avowed anti-Trumpers. James made getting Trump one of her top campaign priorities. Taking time out from posting selfies showing a lot of skin, Engoron scolded Trump on the witness stand.

Before the trial even started, Judge Engoron ruled that some fraud occurred, handing James an early victory on a silver platter.

Trump gave a rundown of the proceedings in a Truth Social post:

“Nobody can believe this Political Witch Hunt Trial is still going on. No Victims, No Witnesses (their witness recanted his FAKE story, and said he Lied!), No Defaults, No Jury, No Nothing, only happy Banks etc. There was FRAUD, however, but by the Judge and the A.G., in saying that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when they knew it was worth many times that amount. They just wanted to make me look bad — All a big SCAM by the New York A.G. in order to get elected, and then to run for Governor, unsuccessfully.

“The Trump Hating Judge MUST WITHDRAW his “bull….” early ruling (before the trial even started. HE KNEW NONE OF THE FACTS!). He is devastated by the TRUTH, but just can’t let it go. He is OBSESSED! Any other Judge but this one would have dismissed this ridiculous lawsuit years ago. He asked me to settle for a MUCH LOWER AMOUNT, at a settlement conference, but I said NO, I DID NOTHING WRONG! Businesses will NEVER come back to New York if this HOAX is not dismissed & forgotten!”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. took the stand on Monday and lauded his father as a real estate visionary, including Trump Tower, famous golf clubs and other sites in his rebuttal James’s claim that the Trump Organization crafted fraudulent financial statements to gain favorable terms on loans and insurance.

“He’s an artist with real estate. He sees the things other people don’t,” Trump Jr. testified. “He has incredible vision that other people don’t.”

One of Trump‘s lawyers, Alina Habba, said over the weekend she planned to move for a mistrial “very soon.”

The only problem, she said, was that Judge Engoron would make the decision.

