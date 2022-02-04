Trump Information War: Fights for truckers, free speech; Raises the volume against ‘Unslect Committee’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2022

Are real Americans doomed, facing Covid tyranny, three more years of Joe Biden and the loss of their First Amendment freedoms?

Chins up; Take off those masks and square your shoulders; The 45th president of the United States is on a roll.

Donald J Trump, 75, has declared an all-out Information War on the ‘Swamp’ in Washington, DC and on behalf of Free Speech and Freedom of the Press. On Thursday, he unleashed a two-day, one-man barrage of digital artillery against the omnipresent establishment political-media culture that has been flagging in the new year after only one year of Team Biden.

On Friday, Trump took off the gloves in support of the trucker convoy being suppressed by “Facebook and Big Tech”:

Facebook and Big Tech are seeking to destroy the Freedom Convoy of Truckers. The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates. Now, thankfully, the Freedom Convoy could be coming to DC with American Truckers who want to protest Biden’s ridiculous Covid policies. Facebook is canceling the accounts of Freedom Convoy USA, and GoFundMe is denying access to funds that belong to the Freedom Convoy. This is unacceptable and extremely dangerous in any country that values free expression.

In a separate statement Friday, the leader regarded by tens of millions of supporters as the duly re-elected president celebrated the decline of Facebook and CNN as a triumph for “Truth” and for a “free and open press” which we “need now:”

Facebook’s number of daily users has plunged for the first time in Facebook history. This means people are tired of Fake News and abuse and especially tired of their political shenanigans. It could also be that people are waiting for TRUTH — the highly sophisticated platform that we look forward to opening in the not too distant future. Time to straighten out what is happening in our Country!

The stench of Jeff Zucker is finally leaving CNN. The air over there, the Radical Left will be happy to hear, is being made more “environmentally friendly.” The carbon footprint is looking better. But the stench remains, and also at low-rated MSDNC, where weak leaders like Brian Roberts, of “Concast,” who are under the thumb of the Left, don’t allow the truth to be told. Stockholders should not treat these companies well. We need a free and open press in our Country, and we need it now!

On Feb. 3, Trump escalated his attack on the failure of elected officials in Congress to correct the 2020 election:

If the House Jan. 6 Committee was anything more than a partisan undertaking it would be investigating the election fraud that prompted hundreds of thousands of Americans to rally in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump said.

“Why isn’t the corrupt Unselect Committee of political hacks and highly partisan sleazebags in Washington investigating the massive voter fraud and irregularities that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, rather than spending all of its time investigating those who were protesting its result?” Trump asked in a Feb. 3 statement.

“It was the Crime of the Century! Large-scale proof of fraud and serious irregularities exist all over the place. Also, why is Crazy Nancy Pelosi and her files, which reportedly have been largely destroyed and deleted, not under investigation for not properly securing the Capitol with Soldiers or the National Guard that were strongly recommended to her by me and others? I knew the crowd would be extraordinarily large because they were protesting the RIGGED ELECTION,” Trump said.

“Capitol security was her job, not the President’s, and the American people now know that. If she did with security what she should have, there would have been no ‘January 6’ as we know it. The Fake Unselect Committee wants nothing to do with that subject because they know it was the fault of Nancy Pelosi and, to a lesser extent, the Mayor of D.C. So, if I recommend Soldiers and if she refused to use them, why am I, and those around me, responsible for anything? We’re not, plain and simple!”

Pointing to the new Dinesh D’Souza documentary which details ballot trafficking during the 2020 election, Trump added: “Why isn’t the Unselect Committee investigating the massive ballot harvesting operation that has just been irrefutably reported, on tape, in Georgia and other Swing States? Game changer, among many other game changers!”

