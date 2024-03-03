Trump in Richmond calls for landslide ‘too big to rig’; Wins in Idaho, Missouri, Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2024

Following blowout victories in Idaho, Michigan, and Missouri, Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Richmond on Saturday that “Nov. 5 is the biggest day in the history of our country,” and urged his supporters to in upcoming primary states to vote in order to “send a signal” about major changes needed for the nation.

“We have to win to get it done. And we want a landslide that is too big to rig,” the former president said, once again defying the widely enforced narrative that the 2020 election was “the most secure election ever.”

Trump vowed to “secure our elections. Our goal will be one day voting with paper ballots and voter ID.”

Trump also scoffed at Democrats’ continuous portrayal of him as a “threat to democracy.”

“Joe Biden and his fascists that control him are the real threat to democracy in this country,” Trump said. “They are a big threat, and they are corrupt. … I’m not a threat. I’m the one that’s ending the threat to democracy.”

In the Missouri Republican Caucus on Saturday, Trump won all 920 votes.

In the Idaho Republican Caucus on Saturday, Trump won 82 percent of the vote and all of the state’s delegates to the Republican National Convention.

In Michigan’s convention caucuses, Trump also gained the 39 delegates available.

Trump had already handily won Michigan’s primary this past Tuesday with 68% of the vote compared with Haley’s 27%.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their delegate allocation into two parts after Democrats, who control the state government, moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating the national Republican Party’s rules.

In Richmond, Trump said: “Let’s face it: This country is a mess. We got 15 [million] to 16 million people came in, and they came in from prisons and jails. They come in from mental institutions and insane asylums. They’re terrorists. They’re drug dealers. We are really going to be a very different country.

“We have to have it stopped. With your help, we will win big on Super Tuesday. And this November, Virginia is going to tell crooked Joe Biden, You’re fired!”

Trump added: “Among my very first actions upon taking office will be, quite simply, to seal the border and stop the invasion of our country.”

Before heading to Richmond, Trump spoke at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he said: “We are not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024. I stand before you today, not only as your past and hopefully future president but as a proud political dissident.”

Trump endorsed Mark Robinson for governor, Dan Bishop for Attorney General, and Virginia Foxx, Tim Moore and Addison McDowell for Congress.

Trump addressed inflation and spoke about plans to give police officers immunity, condemned critical race theory, transgender policies, and vaccine and mask mandates within schools.

“2024 is our final battle,” said Trump.

