Trump in Ohio calls Biden ‘Manchurian candidate’; media caught in ‘bloodbath’ hoax

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2024

“In a true sense” Joe Biden is a “Manchurian candidate, and trust me, that’s not good,” Donald Trump said in a 2024 campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday.

“The date – remember this, November 5 – I believe it’s going to be the most important date in the history of our country,” Trump told rally-goers in Vandalia.

Trump addressed the southern border crisis, violent migrant crime, and the death of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

“Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. We can’t have another Laken,” the 2024 Republican presumptive nominee said in his remarks, in which he also repeatedly blamed President Biden’s policies for allowing millions of migrants, including, “violent gang members and gangsters” into the U.S. “When I’m President of the United States, we will demand justice for Laken on day one. My administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration.”

But it was Trump’s comments about the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing in general and electric vehicle types in particular that caused the biggest stir of the day.

Trump said:

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Major media and Democrat politicians took to social media and the TV airwaves and dropped the auto manufacturing context to suggest Trump was implying there would be a “bloodbath” of violence if he is not elected.

James Singer, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, issued a statement charging that Trump “wants another January 6.”

They were caught and corrected almost as quickly as they launched the false narrative.

“Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung made clear Trump had clearly been talking about the impact of offshoring on the country’s auto industry and his own plans to increase tariffs on foreign-made cars,” Breitbart News noted.

Cheung said: “Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are engaging in deceptively, out-of-context editing.”

We are witnessing the invention of the “bloodbath” hoax in real-time Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏 Media narrative: Full context: pic.twitter.com/jaYDvtGomn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Right on cue: Pelosi pushes the bloodbath hoax! https://t.co/NJnlvIYIxj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 17, 2024

Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would happen to the American auto industry if Biden kept on promoting Chinese made EVs. He of course is 100 percent correct. All other reporting about his “bloodbath” comment is complete propaganda. The media should be ashamed. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 17, 2024

(See Trump’s complete Vandalia speech here.)

