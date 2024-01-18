Trump in NH: ‘I will stop Central Bank Digital Currency’; Slams human trafficking from Biden’s ‘open border’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2024

Undeterred by a nasty day in a New York City courtroom, former President Donald Trump moved on to a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire later Wednesday, where he vowed to never allow the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC) in the United States.

He also notably criticized Nikki Haley for failing to support his border wall and slammed the “insane” Biden “open border policy” which he said ended his administration’s success in stopping the “terrible, terrible scourge” of human trafficking.

“As your president, I will never allow the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency. Such a currency would give the federal government absolute control over your money. This would be a dangerous threat to freedom – and I will stop it from coming to America. We are also going to put in place strong protections to stop banks and regulators from trying to de-bank you for your political beliefs. That will never happen while I am your president.”

The comments [58:00 in the video below] are believed to be the first time Trump has brought up the subject of CBDCs – a digital currency issued by a nation’s central bank, such as the Federal Reserve.

Trump expressed disbelief that Haley had “opposed all we were doing with the wall” which he said had far reaching benefits.

“That included by the way human trafficking,” Trump said [50:50 in the video below] . We had the lowest numbers in 38 years. One of the most horrible things we’ve got going on in the world is human trafficking. What made it so profitable and big now is the computer, the Internet. It’s mostly in women. It’s a terrible, terrible scourge.”

Trump also vowed “rebuild our cities,” to take out the slums and to federalize the nation’s capital, making it a “crime-free zone” and restoring it as the “most beautiful” tourist attraction.

Granting that his reforms which included “securing our elections” and the goal of “one-day voting” would be opposed by the radical Left, Tump assured that life would improve for all. “Success will unify our country.”

But, he concluded, “we have to win in a resounding fashion.”

Trump’s Portsmouth speech:

