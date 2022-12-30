Trump in Davos told cabal what they could do with the ‘Great Reset’

Special to WorldTribune, December 30, 2022

President Donald Trump on Jan. 21, 2020 told the World Economic Forum in Davos to “reject the perennial prophets of doom.”

The president changed the subject for the would-be global agenda-setters from “climate change” to the then booming economy of the United States.

Klaus Schwab, George Soros and Bill Gates were not pleased.

In 2020, President Trump went to Davos and told them all to their faces that they subscribed to an evil ideology. Love him or hate him, he became enemy number one of the ruling class. pic.twitter.com/DjrV2aMIUH — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 26, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish