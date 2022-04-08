Trump: I have been investigated ‘more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2022

Former President Donald Trump said New York Attorney General Letitia James’s push to have him held in contempt for refusing to turn over documents amounts to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

James announced on Thursday that she was taking legal action against Trump for failing to comply with a subpoena she issued as part of New York State’s civil investigation into his financial dealings. The attorney general filed a motion for contempt with the New York County State Supreme Court, seeking to fine Trump $10,000 for every day that he refuses to produce documents.

Trump issued a statement saying that he was being targeted by “horrible and unfair political harassment and persecution,” while describing James’s contempt charge as a “violation of my civil rights.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement to Newsweek that the contempt motion was “completely baseless,” describing it as “just more harassment and the latest chapter in the AG’s continued witch hunt.”

The spokesperson added that Trump left the organization in 2017 “and any responsive documents were previously provided to the AG by the Trump Organization.”

Trump’s statement in full:

This is just a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, by a failed Attorney General, who continues to use her office for political gain following a disastrous and embarrassing attempt to run for Governor, in which she only received a 3% approval rating, and was forced to drop out of the race by her own party, in disgrace.

This Democrat prosecutorial misconduct began the second I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and has continued in an attempt to silence a President who is leading in every single poll.

Never before has this happened to another President, and it is an absolute violation of my civil rights.

As President I had two jobs -to run our Country well, and to survive. I’ve been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined. This has been going on for years, and in all cases, I have been innocent. After having survived so many investigations, numerous people have said to me, “You must be the cleanest person alive. Nobody else could have survived this.” But how do I get my reputation back as this unfair persecution endlessly continues?

Letitia James is no longer working as Attorney General, she is an operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution. New York has been through hell, and she is an embarrassment to our legal system. James uses her office for political gain, while New York crime is up over 50 percent, a bigger increase than any other place in the Nation. Much of it is violent crime – murder, rape, and drug trafficking (which is at the highest level ever).

When will the Witch Hunt against a popular former President, who had our Country Energy Independent, with no Inflation, a strong Southern Border, and no Wars (such as that which is now raging uncontrollably in Ukraine), who rebuilt our Military (including Space Force), cut Taxes, Regulations, and so much more, ever end. When will horrible and unfair political harassment and persecution in our Country finally be over. Instead, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

