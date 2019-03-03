Trump fires up the crowd at CPAC

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2019

During a March 2 speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in which he said special counsel Robert Mueller was trying to take him out with “bullsh–,” President Donald Trump also called out Democrats for hypocrisy on his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump noted that Democrats had wanted to fire Comey, only to change their tune when Trump fired him in 2017. He singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.

“Podesta, I believe that day, because he still hasn’t gotten over getting his a– kicked, I believe that day called for his (Comey’s) resignation,” he said. “Podesta, the great genius of campaigns.”

Trump went on to say he told first lady Melania Trump that the move to fire Comey would be popular.

“And I fire a bad cop, I fire a dirty cop and all of sudden the Democrats say ‘How dare he fire him? How dare he do this?’ ” he said. “That’s where we are. In this swamp of Washington, D.C., but you know what? We are winning, and they’re not.”

Trump’s full speech:

