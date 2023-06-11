Trump critiques news conference by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, wows crowds in Georgia, NC

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2023

Was former President Donald Trump disheartened by his unprecedented federal indictment on June 9 and the media coverage which suggested he would go to jail for life for endangering U.S. national security?

Well he enjoyed a round of golf and later responded with the following characterization of his accuser:

“The News Conference just given by Deranged Special Prosecutor (and Trump Hater) Jack Smith was one of the weakest ever. After putting our Country through Hell, with fake charges about a “No Crime” under the Presidential Records Act, the Clinton Socks Case, and more, he sheepishly spoke for three minutes, said nothing, and walked off the stage. He is a Coward and a Thug!”

Then, one day later or Saturday, June 10, the leading Republican presidential contender for the 2024 election traveled to wildly enthusiastic events in Georgia and North Carolina prompting social media influencer and Human Events editor Jack Posobiec to observe:

Photos coming out of Trump’s stops in Georgia and North Carolina are like nothing I’ve ever seen before. The government told them yesterday this man was a traitor. They are welcoming him as their hero. It’s completely back-fired. The Biden Admin’s overreach has . . . galvanized his support and shown their hand to the moderates, people hate the unfairness.

“Campaigns who bet big on Trump getting knocked out of the race need a massive wakeup call,” Posobiec added.

Radio host Mark Levin posted: “WHERE IS THE SPECIAL COUNSEL FOR JOE BIDEN AND THE $5 MILLION BRIBERY SCHEME ALLEGATION!!”

As for the one-man-media force himself, Donald Trump unleashed on social media a volley of information and context missing from the Trump-is-finally-finished narrative:

Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, and nobody did anything about it. I DID NOTHING WRONG, and got criminally charged!

Hillary destroyed 33,000 emails with BleachBit, and smashed her phones with a hammer. Biden was even worse, but they didn’t get Indicted and, unlike them, I never gave a foreign power anything. Biden probably did. He gave to China because China gave him a lot of money? ….

Does everyone know that Deranged Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was in charge of Lois Lerner and the IRS Scandal? ….

Biden said he knew nothing about the Indictment of his number one rival, me. This is just like his statement that he knew nothing about who his son’s business partners were, which turned out to be a total lie! ….

When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, they wouldn’t let my lawyers or representatives anywhere near them. They wouldn’t tell us what they took. Knowing them, and based on past performance, they probably later “stuffed” in other documents. My lawyers had to wait outside, on a very hot day. The FBI took my medical records, birth certificate, and passports, and just about anything else they were able to get their hands on. What a group! They didn’t do this to Crooked Joe Biden or Hillary.