Trump corrects: DHS ignores real threats and ‘on tape’ election fraud; McConnell ‘does not speak for’ GOP

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2022

As he continues to blister opponents of the America First agenda, former President Donald Trump slammed Democrats’ ongoing dismissal of evidence of 2020 election fraud, Team Biden’s disastrous border policies, and the seeming unwillingness of Republican leaders such as Sen. Mitch McConnell to stop the “lawless Biden administration.”

Joe Biden last month took a preemptive shot at delegitimizing the 2022 midterms by claiming a fair election was unlikely unless Democrats’ legislation to federalize elections was passed.

Following that broadside, Team Biden insisted what it characterizes as ongoing “conspiracy theories” about election fraud represents a threat to U.S. democracy.

Former President Donald Trump responded, saying in a statement:

“The Biden Administration now says ‘conspiracy theories’ about elections are the greatest threat to the homeland. Does the Department of Homeland Security include in its list of conspiracy theories the on tape irrefutable evidence of massive ‘Ballot Harvesting’ in the Swing States?

“Do they include more votes than voters, and the fact that in Georgia thousands of duplicate votes were scanned and voter fraud was committed with 100 to zero falsified vote counts for Joe Biden? Do they include in Wisconsin more than twice the election margin voted without ever showing Voter ID, which is illegal, or the widespread fraud uncovered in nursing homes? Or how 23,344 mail-in ballots were counted, despite the person no longer living at that address in Arizona, and that there was over 100% turnout for mail-in ballots in precincts in Pima County. What about the many violations of the Constitution, and the millions poured into Swing States by the Facebook CEO to hijack our elections?

“The Biden Administration will do anything to keep the eye away from the massive irregularities and voter fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, even so ridiculously as going after its own citizens as ‘terrorists’ using DHS, which should instead be focusing on the Border, where millions of people, from places unknown, are pouring into our Country. They are so desperate to hide the truth, they’ll make it criminal to speak it!”

Meanwhile, Trump slammed Sen. Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican referred to the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol as a “violent insurrection.”

“Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters,” Trump said. “He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history. And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs.

“If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed.”

