Trump blames Iran for Yemen war as Congress takes aim at Saudis

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2018

Under pressure from Congress to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, President Donald Trump said “I’d want to see Iran pull out of Yemen too.”

“I hate to see what’s going on in Yemen, but it takes two to tango,” Trump said in a Dec. 11 interview with Reuters.

A United Nations report says that more than 10,000 have died in the conflict in which the Saudi-led coalition is fighting to expel Iran-backed Houthi rebels that succeeded in the gradual armed takeover of the Yemen government in 2014-2015.

U.S. involvement in the Yemeni conflict was first approved by President Barack Obama.

The U.S. Senate is reportedly preparing to vote on a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudis in Yemen.

The State Department said that withdrawing support for the Saudis sends the “wrong message” to U.S. allies.

“We do believe that the support for the coalition is necessary. It sends a wrong message if we discontinue our support,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Gulf affairs Timothy Lenderking said.

Asked if he believed Iran would eventually withdraw from Yemen, Trump told Reuters: “I think they will.”

