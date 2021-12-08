Trump-backed Hageman leads DC insider Liz Cheney, 38-18 percent

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2021

A endorsement from Donald Trump continues to be a game-changer for GOP candidates. Look no further than Wyoming for evidence of that.

Anti-Trump RINO Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Trump-endorsed opponent, Harriet Hageman, by 18 points in a new 2022 midterms poll.

Hageman, a GOP activist and Cheyenne land and water rights attorney, leads Cheney, 38 percent to 18 percent. State Rep. Anthony Bouchard is at 12 percent and 26 percent are undecided, according to the SoCo Strategies poll.

What the poll found is “that a Trump endorsement matters, a vote to impeach him hurts and the GOP base still likes Trump,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Zachary Moyle of the Las Vegas-based SoCo Strategies said:

“The results demonstrate that regardless of geographic campaign, current sentiment is the same. An endorsement from President Trump is almost paramount. Voters support President Trump by overwhelming margins, and anti-Trump candidates are not faring well.”

He added: “This polling shows that one thing is clear, Trump’s endorsement equals a victory in just about any Republican primary.”

Trump beat Joe Biden in Wyoming in 2020 by some 70 points.

In August, Trump-backed congressional candidate Mike Carey won a crowded GOP primary in Ohio.

“Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party,” Carey said in a statement. “I could not be more grateful for his support, and I am proud to deliver this win to advance his America First agenda.”

