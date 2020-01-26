Trump at March for Life: ‘Mothers are heroes’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2020

President Donald Trump on Friday became the first president to speak at the March for Life.

“And he rocked it,” columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times.

For Democrats and their media allies it was a “double-whammy,” Chumley noted as Trump mentioned “God and babies in a pro-life setting.”

“The far left,” Trump said, “is actively working to erase our God-given rights … and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of human life.”

Other highlights of his speech: “Every human soul is divine and every human soul, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God. Together, we will defend this truth.”

And this: “We declare that mothers are heroes.”

And this: “Everyone standing here today understands the universal truth [that] every child is a precious and sacred gift from God.”

And this, to the massive swell of youth who were in the audience: “Young people are the heart of the March for Life. … You are powered by prayer and motivated by pure unselfish love.”

Trump’s speech was “brief yet inspiring,” Chumley wrote. “All the more so because of its historic nature, and the fact that Trump made it while facing the political fight of his life.”

Meanwhile, The Trump administration on Friday also warned that it could cut off certain federal funds to California over its requirement that medical insurers cover elective abortions.

The Health and Human Services Department Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a Notice of Violation to the state “formally notifying California that it cannot impose universal abortion coverage mandates on health insurance plans and issuers in violation of federal conscience laws.”

The department cited two complaints, one filed by the Missionary Guadalupanas of the Holy Spirit, a Catholic order of sisters, and the Skyline Wesleyan Church, both of whose religious beliefs preclude them from covering elective abortions.

If California fails to take corrective action, the state could face “limitations on continued receipt of certain HHS funds.”

“No one in America should be forced to pay for or cover other people’s abortions,” OCR Director Roger Severino said in a statement. “We are putting California on notice that it must stop forcing people of good will to subsidize the taking of human life, not only because it’s the moral thing to do, but because it’s the law.”

A California appeals court upheld in August state regulations requiring coverage for all abortions, and the California Supreme Court rejected in November a challenge to the ruling brought by the Missionary Guadalupanas.

