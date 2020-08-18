Trump answers Michelle, slams her husband’s response to H1N1 Swine Flu

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2020

In her recorded message to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, former first lady Michelle Obama said President Donald Trump was the “wrong president for our country,” and “clearly in over his head,” and lacks “empathy.”

In her speech endorsing basement buddy Joe Biden, the former first lady also ripped into Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former first lady touted Biden’s record as vice president, arguing that “he knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country.”

In defending his handling of the pandemic, Trump slammed the Obama-Biden administration for their “response” to the H1N1 Swine Flu, which he said was considered “weak and pathetic.”

“Check out the polling, it’s really bad,” Trump tweeted. “The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media!”

The president went on to noted that his administration built “the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Trump also tweeted: “Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement…..”

Trump then shifted to the Russia hoax, blasting the Obama administration for “spying” on his campaign.

“The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country,” Trump said. “It’s called Treason, and more.”

He added: “Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!”

Meanwhile, The Associated Press fact-checked Obama’s speech after she condemned Trump for using “cages” to house migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border while failing to note that the same facilities were used during her husband’s administration.

The former first lady said Americans “watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

“But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily,” the AP noted.

The AP also noted that photos routinely circulated by Democrats “at the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border” were famously taken “in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.”

