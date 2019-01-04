Trump answers Democrats’ Day One Impeachment fever with a single tweet

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2019

Democrats, as predicted, wasted no time in calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump as they assumed control of the House on Jan. 3.

In filing articles of impeachment against Trump, Rep. Brad Sherman, California Democrat, accused the president of obstructing justice for firing FBI Director James Comey and intimidating special counsel Robert Mueller.

Other new Democrat members of Congress were boisterous and sometimes profane in their enthusiasm about ridding the country of the president even before meeting or working with him.

Trump responded to Democrats’ Day One Impeachment fever by tweeting:

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?”

Sherman’s move also prompted Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, to tweet: “We knew they couldn’t help themselves. Rep. Sherman files articles of impeachment on the President. Dems are more focused on stopping Trump than building the Wall and helping the country.”

In an interview with USA Today after she was elected Speaker of the House on Jan. 3, Rep. Nancy Pelosi said “I’m not seeking” grounds for impeaching Trump. But she noted that any impeachment effort would have to be “clearly bipartisan.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat and newly minted chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that “It is too early to talk about” impeaching Trump “intelligently.”

“We have to get the facts and we’ll see where the facts lead. Maybe that will lead to impeachment, maybe it won’t, but it’s much too early and we don’t have all of the facts and must have the facts,” Nadler said.

