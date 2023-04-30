Trump and Bannon reunite to slam Fox, defend Tucker, warn DeSantis

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2023

In a band getting back together moment, Donald Trump joined Steve Bannon, a prime architect of his winning 2016 campaign, for a discussion in which Trump said Joe Biden’s puppet masters “are playing into the hands of China” en route to accomplishing their goal of ruining America.

The discussion also included Trump’s take on Fox News’s firing of Tucker Carlson and how the network prohibited its top rated host from discussing 2020 election fraud.

Bannon’s hubris may have led to his ouster by the Trump White House in August 2017 after a turbulent month which had seen the exits of Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Anthony Scaramucci. However he and Trump were on the same wavelength before and after his abrupt departure from public service. As former Breitbart official s Kurt Badella said at the time:

He will relentlessly attack congressional Republican leadership like Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. In many ways, I think Steve will feel liberated. Free from the limitations of ‘serving’ or ‘answering’ to somebody. … Now he will be able to operate openly and freely to inflict as much damage as he possibly can on the ‘globalists’ that remain in the Trump administration.

Trump and Bannon also discussed the political pickle Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finds himself in as Trump identifies the biggest “sign” that DeSantis, who has yet to declare he is seeking the presidency in 2024, may be in trouble.

“The chat between Steve Bannon and President Trump was truly fascinating and inspiring,” Revolver News noted.

“Trump’s responses were clear and articulate, and he appeared more confident and poised than ever before. It’s great to see these two legends back together as President Trump gears up for a second term in the White House to settle unfinished business.”

Highlights:

President Trump – Everything is April Fool’s Day, We Are Playing into the Hands of China pic.twitter.com/Y5JvH01yDn — Steve Bannon (News) (@BannonSteveNews) April 29, 2023

Trump – Virus A Step too Far, Corona Cost Millions of Lives pic.twitter.com/eS77RwaZqh — Steve Bannon (News) (@BannonSteveNews) April 29, 2023

(See the full interview here.)

