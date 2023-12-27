Trump after Michigan ruling: ‘We have to prevent the 2024 election from being rigged and stolen’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 27, 2023

The effort to remove Donald Trump from Michigan’s 2024 presidential ballot has been rejected by the state supreme court.

“We have to prevent the 2024 Election from being Rigged and Stolen like they stole 2020 — just look at the complete mess we have as a result with Crooked Joe Biden violently destroying everything in his sight, from our once-great Economy to our once-fair Justice System…MAGA!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post in response to the Michigan court’s ruling.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order blocking efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after having sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution can hold office.

“This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats. Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme,” Trump wrote in an earlier Truth Social post.

In a brief order issued Wednesday, the court said it declined to hear a case arguing that Trump should be left off of the state’s ballot because it is “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”

The order comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals this month similarly rejected challenges to Trump’s spot on the state’s primary ballot. In a 3-0 opinion that cited Michigan law, the appellate court said: “Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates.”

Courts in Arizona and Minnesota have also ruled against similar efforts to get Trump kicked off the ballot. The Minnesota Supreme Court last month dismissed a petition by a group of voters to ban Trump from the 2024 GOP primary and general election ballots, saying Minnesota law did not bar major parties from putting even ineligible candidates on the primary ballot.

