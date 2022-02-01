Truckers of the world unite: Canadian convoy ‘has started a revolution’ globally

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2022

The truckers who banded together for the Freedom Convoy in protest of Canada’s vaccine mandates have inspired a worldwide movement against Covid tyranny.

Truckers in the United States are preparing a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. The American Truckers formed a Facebook group that as of Sunday had more than 67,000 members.

“We are part of many large groups who believe in our founding fathers. We believe everyone has a voice. We support our freedom. Help us spread the word about this group and together we all can make it a better place.. God Bless America,” the group’s Facebook page reads.

In Australia, truckers are reportedly planning a “Convoy to Canberra” protest against the country’s Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions, with participants scheduled “to meet in cities in Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia before making their way to the nation’s capital.”

In the Netherlands, Dutch drivers held their own convoy protest where “everything and everyone on wheels” was welcome.

“Omrop Fryslâan reported that about 25 trucks, dozens of cars and several tractors gathered in Leeuwarden to drive past all 11 Frisian cities to protest the coronavirus restrictions,” the Netherlands Times reported Sunday. “A convoy also drove around in Overijssel, which according to RTV Oost, consists of dozens of demonstrators in trucks and cars that would move from Hengelo to Zwolle. Convoys were also seen in Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Limburg.”

According to the Toronto Sun, the Canada’s Freedom Convoy “could comprise 50,000 trucks.

“[W]e want to have our choice again, and we want hope – and the government has taken that away,” Harold Jonker, a truck driver, told the BBC.

Canada’s leftist prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and major media in Canada and the U.S. continue to attempt to smear the truckers as radical extremists. Trudeau labeled the group as a “small, fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa or who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians following the science.”

Convoy leader Pat King said in a video posted to social media that police in Ottawa have done an “amazing job” and showed “real compassion” for the truckers.

Gen Thomas McInerney noted in a Telegram post: “Canada a socialist country has started a revolution. United States of America a Constitutional Republic has not.”

He added: “The Canadian trucker convoy is one of the best forms of vaccine protest that I have ever seen. A country can’t go on without supplies being brought in by truckers. It’s a genius move to use this form of protest and I hope it is replicated all around the world until these tyrannical governments are brought to heel.”

As protestors demonstrated for a third consecutive day on Monday over a cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers imposed by the leftist government in Ottawa, Trudeau, who has refused to meet with the truckers, said the protests were “an insult to memory and truth.”

A Conservative member of Canadian parliament called on Trudeau to apologize to the protesters he’s accused of spreading “hateful rhetoric.”

“I do get very defensive of Canadians who are outside today. Patriotic, peace loving Canadians who are called misogynist and racist by the prime minister,” Conservative Member of Parliament Candice Bergen said in the House of Commons on Monday. “So again, I will ask the prime minister, who may I remind this House, wore blackface on more times than he can remember. Apologize to the peace loving, patriotic Canadians who are outside right now,”

A journalist for Canadian news outlet CBC actually suggested that Russia was behind the massive protest.

“Given Canada’s support of Ukraine in this current crisis with Russia, I don’t know if it is far-fetched to ask, but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this protest grows. But perhaps, even instigating it from the outset,” CBC host Nil Koksal said.

Meanwhile, we present the following via social media:

