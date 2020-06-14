Truck drivers say they won’t deliver to cities which defund or disband police departments

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2020

In a new poll, a large majority of truck drivers said they would refuse to deliver freight to American cities which defund or disband police departments.

A poll conducted via the CDLLife app found that 79 percent of truckers would not make deliveries to cities which defund or disband police.

Truck driving is historically ranked as one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. In 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic reported truck driving as the most deadly job in the country.

“Truck drivers have spent the last year on the front line of a global pandemic and protests. Now many are fearful of what might happen if police departments disband or are defunded,” said a report in CDLLife, which covers the trucking industry.

The poll asked drivers on the app, “Would you pick up/deliver to cities with defunded or disbanded police departments? Why or why not?”

As of June 13, the poll had over 1,283 respondents and 79 percent said they would refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments.

Here are some of their responses:

“…if something was to happen and you have to take matters into your own hands, and then you risk being prosecuted for protecting yourself.”

“This is not an area you need to act fearless and think you’d look like a fool for saying no…Imagine what kind of fool you look like for driving into a hot spot and putting your life in danger.”

“I will not deliver to an area with a disbanded police department. My life matters and I do this for my family. We are already at the mercy of these towns and cities with laws and hate against us for parking, getting a meal or even using a restroom.”

“Simple. We may not like it all the time, but laws and order is necessary.”

“Most places we go already can be dicey and about only time you see a cop is when lights is on behind you.”

“For my own safety and security of my customers’ loads, I have already informed my dispatcher that I will refuse all loads to cities that have defunded their police departments.”

The Minneapolis City Council reportedly plans to disband the city’s police department.

According to an Associated Press report, a majority of Minneapolis City Council members declared that they support disbanding the city’s police department. Lisa Bender, the city council president, said, “It is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe. Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period.”

The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles have said they will reduce police budgets and deploy the resources to social and youth programs.

